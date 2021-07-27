Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.38

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 2614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 63,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

