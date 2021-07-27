Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.72% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,638 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period.

PFM opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

