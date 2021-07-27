Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 13,116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

