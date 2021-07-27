Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 222,246 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

