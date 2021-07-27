Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.49 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $256.45 and a one year high of $368.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

