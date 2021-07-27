Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

