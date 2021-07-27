Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) recently:

7/27/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

7/13/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

7/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

7/6/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/29/2021 –

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,762. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.