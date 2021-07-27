Investors Buy High Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,153% compared to the average daily volume of 777 call options.

NYSE AM opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

