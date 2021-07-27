Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,024 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

