Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,323 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,790% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJAX opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Ajax I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

