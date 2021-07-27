Investors Purchase High Volume of WEC Energy Group Call Options (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 900,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,056,000 after purchasing an additional 80,339 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.55. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

