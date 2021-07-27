Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.22. Investview shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,801,242 shares changing hands.

About Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

