Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.69

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 28492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

