Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Growing subscriber base and higher service revenues driven by strong demand for consumer-oriented devices are tailwinds. The company expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 and raised the outlook for service revenues. Commercial business is considered Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide services across territories. However, intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers.”

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.09 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

