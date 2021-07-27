ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

IS stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

