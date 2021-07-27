ironSource (NYSE:IS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of IS opened at $8.75 on Monday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

