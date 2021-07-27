iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.69

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 1005600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,112,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

