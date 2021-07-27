iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 1,642,376 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

