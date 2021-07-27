iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

