iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,794 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. 153,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

