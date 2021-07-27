iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

