Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.69 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRM. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.42.

ITRM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

