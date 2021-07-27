Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. 614,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

