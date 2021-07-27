Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 614,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

