Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JACK. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.36. 171,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.