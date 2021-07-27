Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

