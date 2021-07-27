Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,222 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

