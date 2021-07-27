Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,736 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

EPRT opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.