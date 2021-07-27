Jane Street Group LLC Has $806,000 Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 95,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 71.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

