Jane Street Group LLC Invests $779,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cowen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000.

In related news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

