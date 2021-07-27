Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $26,287,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

