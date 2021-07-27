Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,283 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

