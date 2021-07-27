Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,189,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VINP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

