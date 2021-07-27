Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 38,851 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $202,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

