Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,471 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

