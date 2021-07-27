Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $602,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

