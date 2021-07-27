Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

