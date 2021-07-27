Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,596,775.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Real Matters in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.