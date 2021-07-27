Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.