Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $288.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.26. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

