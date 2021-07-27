Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.04.

EFX opened at $255.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $257.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.