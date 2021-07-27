JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

