JMP Securities Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $85.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock valued at $84,051,156. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

