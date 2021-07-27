JMP Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $94.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Snap stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

