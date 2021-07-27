John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of JBT traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

