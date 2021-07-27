Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. 639,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

