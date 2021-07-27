Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 977,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.