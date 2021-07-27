Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

