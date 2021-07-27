Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,671. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,108 shares of company stock worth $10,555,148. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.