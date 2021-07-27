JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.12 ($94.26).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.45 ($79.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 108.87. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €68.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

